Mookie Betts Wins (Another) Award, Recognized For His ‘Heart And Hustle’

At this rate, Mookie Betts will need a trophy room, not just a trophy case — and that’s just for all the 2018 hardware he’s collecting.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder, who’s already collected a World Series, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and a new baby in the last two weeks, can also add Heart and Hustle Award winner to his growing list of accomplishments.

Betts was named the overall Heart & Hustle Award winner, beating out nominees from the other 29 teams in baseball.

The award, presented by the MLB Players Alumni Association, is given to players who “demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and tradition of the game.” Guilty as charged for Betts, who has combined those intangibles with limitless God-given ability to turn himself into arguably the best player in baseball.

Betts is the first Red Sox to win the honor since 2013, coincidentally the last time Boston won a title, when Dustin Pedroia won the award.

In addition to all those awards, Betts — who also won the American League batting title — is expected to be named the AL Most Valuable Player next week, too.

“We all believe Mookie plays the game the right way. What an award to win, to add to his accolades,” New York Mets nominee Brandon Nimmo said at an awards dinner Thursday night, per MLB.com. “He will probably end up winning the AL MVP. Not only does he play the game extremely well, he plays it extremely hard. He plays it with a passion and joy that we really enjoy. He is definitely the winner. We are happy for him.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images