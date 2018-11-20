NASCAR Champion Joey Logano Trolls Kyle Busch, ‘Big Three’ On Twitter

Being a champion has put Joey Logano in a feisty mood.

The freshly crowned Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion was somewhat overshadowed going into the season finale by Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. That trio of former Cup champions was dubbed the “Big Three” heading into the deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, leading Logano to quip that the final four should be called, “The Big Three and Me.”

Well, Logano is the champ now, and he’s getting the last laugh on Twitter.

The Big 3 pic.twitter.com/7YFgzAhgT5 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) November 20, 2018

Logano, a Middletown, Conn., native, is also the second consecutive Northerner to win the title in the predominantly Southern sport. Martin Truex Jr., who was born and raised in New Jersey, claimed the Cup in 2017.

If that grinds the gears of any NASCAR fans, at least they can take solace in knowing that Logano’s victory denied Busch a chance to celebrate.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images