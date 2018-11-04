Nathan Peterman’s Brutal Start To NFL Career Summed Up In Crazy Stat

It’s been a tough go of it for Nathan Peterman in the NFL, to say the least.

The second-year quarterback quickly has developed a reputation as being an interception machine. After throwing five (!) picks in his first career start under center last season, it’s only gone more downhill for the Buffalo Bills signal-caller.

That trend continued Sunday when Peterman heaved three interceptions in Buffalo’s 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears at home. Peterman’s second INT of the contest marked the 11th of his young career which, of course, isn’t great. But when you put that mark up against Aaron Rodgers’ recent numbers, it really puts things into perspective.

Nathan Peterman currently has 11 INT in 95 career pass attempts. The same number of INT Aaron Rodgers has in his last 993 pass attempts. (via @wingoz, @FieldYates) pic.twitter.com/tG8UZe5vVc — ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2018

Yikes.

Peterman doesn’t appear to be in the Bills’ long-term plans, as the franchise obviously has high hopes for 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen, who currently is dealing with an elbow injury. But why Buffalo continues to trot out Peterman in the rookie’s absence remains a mystery.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports