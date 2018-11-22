NBA Rumors: 76ers’ Markelle Fultz ‘Prefers Fresh Start With New Team’

The curious case of Markelle Fultz continues to take twists and turns.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers guard and his agent, Raymond Brothers, decided to schedule an appointment with a shoulder specialist in New York and will hold Fultz out of games and practices until then.

But the Washington product’s right shoulder apparently isn’t the only physical issue he’s dealing with and the guard reportedly is looking to move on from the 76ers.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Jared Weiss and Derek Bodner reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Fultz has been playing with a right wrist injury that “has adversely affected his ability to shoot.” This injury reportedly has caused issues with the guard’s ability to hold the ball during his shot. He will have his wrist examined along with his shoulder at an appointment Monday in New York.

Fultz, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the 76ers in 2017, hasn’t found his footing in Philadelphia and reportedly would like to get a fresh start with a new team, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old reportedly is affected differently by his injuries depending on the day, causing his shot to appear and disappear depending on the day, per The Athletic.

Fultz initially suffered a scapular imbalance while trying to extend his 3-point shooting range prior to his rookie season and he has been attempting to re-work his shot ever since.

A fresh start might be ideal for Fultz. His physical issues have led to a number of odd moments for the guard, from double-pumping a free throw to playing batting the ball between his hands before shooting. Fultz’s problems appear to be both physical and mental, and him getting a clear diagnosis on his shoulder and wrist, as well as a fresh start might be best for both parties at this point.

Whether or not the 76ers are ready to part ways with Fultz remains unknown, but it doesn’t look like the young guard will be back on the floor anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images