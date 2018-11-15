NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony’s Brief, Awful Tenure With Rockets Is Over

UPDATE (5:55 p.m. ET): Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released the following statement Thursday on Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team.

“After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution. Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

ORIGINAL STORY: It’s safe to say Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the Houston Rockets was nothing short of a disaster.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday that Anthony will part ways with the Rockets after appearing in just 10 games this season.

Anthony left the team last Friday after the Rockets no longer considered the 34-year-old forward part of their plans, according to Wojnarowski, who added a formal announcement is expected before Houston’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Rockets don’t plan to immediately waive Anthony and will continue to allow his representatives to search for potential landing spots, per Wojnarowski. It’s unclear whether anyone will take the bait on the 10-time All-Star for the time being, though. His play has declined in recent seasons, and he previously expressed a lack of interest in coming off the bench.

For now, Anthony will remain on the Rockets roster, but will not rejoin the team, sources said. Anthony’s wisest course of action could be exercising patience and allowing changes in league rosters – through trades, injuries, team needs — to create more playing options for him. https://t.co/L5aC5Ueah0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

The Rockets entered this season as arguably the biggest threat to knock off the Warriors in the Western Conference, but Houston instead owns a 6-7 record through 13 games.

Anthony, who signed for the $2.4 million veteran’s minimum salary over the offseason, averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game over 10 contests (two starts) with Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images