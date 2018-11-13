NBA Rumors: Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Altercation Continued After Warriors’ Loss

The fourth-quarter spat between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green reportedly continued following the Golden State Warriors’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The two stars got into it after Green elected to dribble through traffic in the remaining seconds of a tie game rather than pass to Durant, who could be seen calling for the ball.

Golden State ultimately would lose 121-116 and according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, emotions still were high in the Warriors’ locker room.

Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday's game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant's impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the scene of the altercation described to him, and it’s certainly not a good look for Golden State.

Story with @MarcJSpearsESPN and me: Late game exchange between Kevin Durant/Draymond Green carried into locker room Monday night, w/ teammates loudly confronting Green for decision-making on final play of regulation. Scene described as one of most intense of this G-State era. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

This isn’t the first time Durant and Green have gone at one another. The two had an animated exchange during a 2017 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors will need to rebound quickly and put this all behind them as they play host to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, but will need to do it without Green, who was suspended for the game.

