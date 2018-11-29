NBA Rumors: Kendrick Perkins Has Talked To Danny Ainge About Joining Celtics

Kyrie Irving’s wish for a 15-year veteran just might come true.

Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who currently is a free agent, was at TD Garden on Wednesday for the “Tradition” gala and he told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn he desires to suit up for one final season and has reached out to the Celtics about ending his career with Boston.

Kendrick Perkins said he wants to play in the NBA this season but said it would be his last year. Waiting for 10-day opportunities to open up in January and he has reached out to #Celtics pic.twitter.com/IQMwl9cmz7 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 28, 2018

Perkins, who played in Boston from 2003-10, hasn’t been an effective player for a number of seasons. The veteran center played in one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and was more of an enforcer in a suit than a capable bench big. He did not play during the 2016-17 campaign.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge acknowledged he spoke to Perkins but doesn’t see a fit right now.

Danny Ainge tells @Toucherandrich that he talked with Kendrick Perkins last night but “I don’t think it’s a good fit for our team right now. You never know what happens during the course of a season.” Ainge notes how team already doesn’t have enough minutes for current bigs. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 29, 2018

The C’s could bring in the big man later in the season to help give a young and talented team some more locker room experience and leadership, as Irving suggested, but it’s unlikely Perkins would have any impact on the floor for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images