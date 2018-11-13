NBA Rumors: These Two Teams, Not Lakers, Could Pursue Carmelo Anthony

It feels like it was just yesterday the basketball was trying to pinpoint where Carmelo Anthony would continue his NBA career upon his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Well, that’s because it basically was just yesterday.

Anthony, who’s played just 10 games with the Rockets this season, could be looking for a new home yet again after it was reported his tenure in Houston “soon” will be ending. While the 10-time All-Star has been a shell of himself in H-Town, that apparently won’t be stopping at least two teams from potentially kicking the tires on him.

“I keep my eye on Miami, Philly is interesting,” The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears said during Monday’s edition of “The Jump” on ESPN. “I am hearing that not the Lakers. I think the Lakers are done.”

The Heat make sense for a few reasons. Anthony is close friends with Dwyane Wade, and Miami’s roster currently is without a true volume scorer capable of getting his own shot. Anthony could provide just enough of a scoring touch to a team that likely will be fighting for one of the last postseason spots in the Eastern Conference

The 76ers are much more of a head-scratcher. There’s no guarantee Philadelphia’s blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler will pay dividends given the swingman’s volatile history, and adding Anthony to that mix could create a downright disaster situation in the City of Brotherly Love. The Sixers could use another shooter to take them to the next level in the East, but Anthony probably isn’t worth the risk.

But whether it be Miami, Philadelphia or another team, Anthony’s next pit stop could be coming sooner rather than later. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony’s representatives reportedly spent Monday gathering information around the league about a potential post-Rockets landing spot.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports