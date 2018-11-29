NBA Rumors: This Team Has Expressed Interest In 76ers’ Markelle Fultz

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be giving up on Markelle Fultz, and at least one team reportedly is interested.

After missing nearly his entire rookie campaign due to injury, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick hasn’t gotten back on track this season, as his shooting is an absolute disaster due to shoulder issues. That’s reportedly led the Sixers to consider trading him, although they hope he can return and embrace his backup role.

While Fultz isn’t expected to have many suitors due to reasonable skepticism about what he’d able to provide, the Phoenix Suns reportedly are among the teams with “some level of interest” in the guard, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

There’s no denying the talent Fultz has, but whether he’ll ever be able to overcome the physical and mental roadblocks in order to succeed in the NBA remains to be seen. However, the Suns are in a position where they can take some risks and lean on young talent, so if Fultz were to be moved, Phoenix certainly would make sense.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports