NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Trade Jimmy Butler To 76ers In Blockbuster Deal

The Jimmy Butler saga reportedly is over.

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday traded the All-Star guard to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported, citing sources. The Sixers will send back a package including forward Dario Saric and guard Robert Covington.

Here are the details:

Minnesota will also trade Justin Patton and acquire a second round pick in the trade, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/oMXzL7oEen — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018

Sources: Philadelphia's Jerryd Bayless has also been traded to Minnesota as part of Jimmy Butler deal. Covington/Saric/Bayless/2022 2nd for Butler and Patton. https://t.co/qSvFzjG5BU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

The question, of course, is will Butler be happy in Philly? The 29-year-old has been a malcontent in recent months, making his desire for a trade public and regularly lashing out against his teammates and coaches in Minnesota.

However, the Sixers reportedly made the deal with the expectation that Butler will re-sign with the franchise next Summer.

Jimmy Butler and the Sixers fully expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract this summer, league sources tell ESPN. Sixers made deal with plans to add Butler to a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018

Worth noting: The trade won’t be official until Monday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Minnesota and Philadelphia have trade call with the NBA on Monday to complete the Jimmy Butler trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

Already one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers finally have a capable wing scorer to pair with star point guard Ben Simmons and center Joel Embiid. Moreover, Butler should bring a sense of intensity and veteran leadership that Philadelphia has lacked since last season.

Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 10 games this season. The Marquette product is a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive Team selection.

