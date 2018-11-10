NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Trade Jimmy Butler To 76ers In Blockbuster Deal

The Jimmy Butler saga reportedly is over.
The Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday traded the All-Star guard to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported, citing sources. The Sixers will send back a package including forward Dario Saric and guard Robert Covington.
Here are the details:
The question, of course, is will Butler be happy in Philly? The 29-year-old has been a malcontent in recent months, making his desire for a trade public and regularly lashing out against his teammates and coaches in Minnesota.
However, the Sixers reportedly made the deal with the expectation that Butler will re-sign with the franchise next Summer.
Worth noting: The trade won’t be official until Monday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Already one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers finally have a capable wing scorer to pair with star point guard Ben Simmons and center Joel Embiid. Moreover, Butler should bring a sense of intensity and veteran leadership that Philadelphia has lacked since last season.
Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 10 games this season. The Marquette product is a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive Team selection.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images
