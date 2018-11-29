NBA Rumors: Why Kyle Korver Trade To Jazz Upset Several Cavs Players

One shouldn’t expect happiness to prevail among those on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ sinking ship.

The reported trade which will send Kyle Korver from Cleveland to the Utah Jazz upset several Cavs players, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. The remaining Cavs players reportedly believe the Korver trade will rob the team of their best outside shooter at a time when the team has few players who are adept at that skill.

The Jazz will acquire Korver in the coming hours or days in exchange for Alec Burks and second-round picks in the 2021 and 2022 NBA drafts, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

After starting the season with the stated intent to compete for a spot in the NBA playoffs, the Cavs dramatically altered their course to a rebuild early in the season. Cleveland’s about-face reportedly upset veterans like J.R. Smith and Korver, whom the team just weeks earlier persuaded to remain in place, instead of demanding trades, following LeBron James’ departure to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs are enduring a 4-15 start, and Korver’s exit won’t help them improve their on-court fortunes. Nor will it help quell the discontent that’s open for any and all NBA observers to see.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images