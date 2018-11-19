NBA Rumors: Wizards Making John Wall, Bradley Beal Available For Trades

The Washington Wizards reportedly are open for business.

Mired in a disappointing 5-11 start, the Wizards are open to trading any of their players, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources. And, yes, that includes star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.

From Woj:

“The franchise has started to deliver teams an impression that every player on their roster — including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal — is available for discussion in trade scenarios, league sources told ESPN.

“Washington’s preference remains to reshape the team around Wall and Beal, but poor play among key teammates is limiting their trade value and paralyzing the Wizards’ efforts to make meaningful changes to a roster that no longer appears functional together, league sources said.”

Washington reportedly has “resisted” including Wall or Beal in recent trade discussions. The team even tried to strike deals for Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler with players such as Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre Jr. serving as centerpieces.

Unsurprisingly, neither of those players fetched much interest on the trade market, according to Wojnarowski.

Wall and Beal once again are having fine seasons. The 28-year-old Wall is averaging 20.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists, while the 25-year-old Beal is averaging 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images