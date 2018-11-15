NESN Hires Rick Jaffe As Vice President Of Programming And Production

NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, announced today that Rick Jaffe (@rjaffe1) has been hired as Vice President of Programming & Production. Jaffe’s responsibilities will include overseeing NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins game production, studio programming and sports news shows. In addition, he will be responsible for Original NESN Entertainment (ONE) productions. Jaffe will begin at NESN in December.

“We are very excited to welcome Rick to our team at NESN,” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s President and CEO. “His vast experience in programming as well as his ability to create new and exciting content will continue to enhance and drive our impressive lineup.”

Jaffe comes to NESN with over 30 years of experience in the sports media industry, holding leadership positions in television, digital and print media. Most recently he served as Executive Producer at Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN), the first multi-channel media network dedicated to sports gambling information. Prior to VSiN, Jaffe spent 16 years at FOX Sports in a variety of executive leadership roles. He was Senior Vice President of News when he left the network in 2016. Previously at FOX, he was Editor-in-Chief at FOXSports.com and Senior Vice President, Executive Producer at FOX Sports Net, producing national shows, including The Baseball Report and FSN Across America.

“NESN has always been one of the leaders in our industry and I’m very excited to be joining such a great team,” said Rick Jaffe. “Boston is one of the best sports towns in America, if not the best. I can’t wait to get started.”

Before joining FOX, Jaffe was Executive Sports Editor at the Los Angeles Times. He also worked in management positions for several other newspapers including Deputy Managing Editor for the Chicago Sun-Times and The National Sports Daily, as well as Assistant Sports Editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Detroit News and Orlando Sentinel.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).