NESN Soccer Podcast: Manchester Derby, Copa Libertadores Final Preview

The soccer stars have aligned to produce an epic slate of weekend games.

A host of contests will capture the soccer world’s attention Saturday and Sunday, as leading teams from around the world play some of the biggest games of their respective campaigns. “Der Klassiker” between German rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will satisfy fans’ craving for full-throttle action Saturday, and tempers undoubtedly will flare hours later when Boca Juniors meets River Plate in the first leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final hours. The Manchester derby, in which Manchester City will thrill Premier League fans Sunday, and Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan will clash later that day.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Podcast,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, preview this weekend’s biggest games and highlight the top storylines surrounding them. It’s necessary listening for those planning to binge-watch some of the best club contests the beautiful game has to offer.

Listen to the latest episode below on Soundcloud or here on the NESN Podcast Network.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images