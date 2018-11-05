Nets Fans Try To Troll Markelle Fultz With Jayson Tatum Chant In Epic Fail

Brooklyn Nets fans probably should think before they chant.

During Brooklyn’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at Barclays Center, Nets fans apparently tried to get under Markelle Fultz’s skin by chanting the name of a fellow 2017 first-round pick who’s experienced much greater success in the NBA thus far.

Nets fans chanting “Jayson Tatum” while Markelle Fultz shoots free throws is a fantastic self own. — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) November 4, 2018

Oh, the irony.

The Celtics, who were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals run at the time of selecting Tatum, were gifted the high draft choice by the Nets, who effectively were swindled by the C’s in the 2013 mega trade that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn.

So while it’s fun to try and troll a visiting player, the joke really is on the Nets, who could have had Tatum, Fultz or any other top pick in the 2017 draft had it not been for a foolish, narrow-minded transaction.

Be better, Brooklyn fans.

