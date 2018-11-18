NFL Injury Report: Week 11 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season is here, which means fantasy football playoffs are just around the corner.
Fantasy players may have to do some mixing and matching Sunday, as six teams are on bye: the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The good thing, however, is there aren’t many impact fantasy players to be found on any of those teams.
As is always the case, not all of the NFL’s stars will suit up for Week 11. Several key players are banged up and could sit out, meaning fantasy owners need to stay up to date ahead of kickoffs.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates throughout a busy day in the NFL.
Looks like it’s Lamar Jackson time in Baltimore, folks.