NFL Injury Report: Week 9 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

The 2018 NFL season has reached its halfway point — can you believe it?
Week 9 features a plethora of marquee matchups: The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints will take on the undefeated Los Angeles Rams. But the game everyone is talking about, of course, is the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots.
Not all of the NFL’s stars will join the fun, however. As is often the case, several key players and banged up and could miss Sunday’s games. Follow along with our live blog below for the latest updates on the status of injured players throughout the day.
Here’s an ominous update for Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel owners: