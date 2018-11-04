NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 9 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Nov 4, 2018 at 8:32AM

The 2018 NFL season has reached its halfway point — can you believe it?

Week 9 features a plethora of marquee matchups: The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints will take on the undefeated Los Angeles Rams. But the game everyone is talking about, of course, is the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots.

Not all of the NFL’s stars will join the fun, however. As is often the case, several key players and banged up and could miss Sunday’s games. Follow along with our live blog below for the latest updates on the status of injured players throughout the day.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dakota Randall Sun, Nov 4, 20189:34am

Here’s an ominous update for Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel owners:

Dakota Randall Sun, Nov 4, 20188:35am

Here’s a lengthy list of players who will be out of action Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Dakota Randall Sun, Nov 4, 20188:35am

And we’re off. Here are some initial injury updates, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties