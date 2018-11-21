NFL MVP Odds: Tom Brady Might Not Get Vote For First Time Since 2012

Even in years Tom Brady doesn’t win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, you typically can bank on the New England Patriots quarterback receiving some votes.

This season, however, could be much different for the 41-year-old.

Brady, who won the 2017 MVP, has received a vote in every season since 2012. But if the MVP odds released by OddsShark on Wednesday are any indication, Brady has an awful lot of ground to make up if he wants to receive a single vote.

Here are the current odds:

Updated odds to win NFL MVP (@BovadaOfficial): Brees -210

Mahomes +200

Goff +1600

Gurley +1800

Luck +2000

Brady +4000

Rivers +5000

Kamara +5000

Roethlisberger +6600

Rodgers +7500

Cousins +7500

Wentz +10000

Newton +10000

Watson +10000

That’s right: Brady currently has the sixth best odds of winning the MVP. That in and of itself isn’t surprising, considering his below-standards play this season, but it is unusual to see the future Hall of Famer in danger of being left out of the top three.

Brady has thrown for 2,748 yard to go along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games. Prior to this season, his career averages from 2001-2017 were 3,891.4 yards, 28.7 touchdowns and 9.4 interceptions. So, unless he turns things around in the Patriots’ final six games, Brady likely will finish with below-average numbers across the board.

And, in a season that’s seen all-time performances from NFL stars young and old, Brady’s current production is nowhere near MVP-caliber.

