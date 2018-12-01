NFL Odds: Patriots Pegged As Home Favorites In Week 13 Tilt Vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots will be looking to extend their straight-up win streak on home turf to 13 games when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as 5-point favorites on the NFL Week 13 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England returns home after playing its past two contests on the road, capped by last weekend’s 27-13 victory over the New York Jets which lifted the team’s SU record to 8-3 going into Sunday afternoon’s Vikings vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

With last Sunday’s win in New York as 13-point road chalk, the Patriots now hold a commanding three-game lead over the second-place Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings. New England also has been a steady bet at the sportsbooks, covering in six of eight outings including three of four home dates.

However, the Patriots trail the Kansas City Chiefs in their bid to claim the top spot in the AFC standings, and also lag behind the Chiefs as a +230 wager to repeat as AFC champions.

Low scoring has been the highlight of New England’s past four outings. The Patriots have held opponents to fewer than 10 points per game in their three wins during that stretch, ending a three-game run during which the total averaged over 71 points per game, and generating a 4-0 streak for the OVER in totals betting.

The Vikings are in Foxboro, Mass. on a high after posting a 24-17 victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers as 3.5-point home favorites last weekend to keep pace with the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears and maintain control over the top wild card in the NFC.

However, it has been somewhat of a roller coaster season for the Vikings, who have alternated between SU wins and losses over their past four outings. The team dropped a 25-20 decision as 2.5-point underdogs in Chicago in its most recent road contest two weeks ago, and have compiled a middling 3-4-1 SU and against the spread record in their past eight dates away from US Bank Stadium, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Vikings also have been dominated in recent matchups with New England. The Patriots have earned the win in four straight between these teams, covering in each of the past three. New England also has topped the Vikings in five of six home dates since 1979, with a 21-13 defeat as 2.5-point chalk in September 2000 marking its only loss during that stretch.

