NFL Odds: Patriots Pegged As Road Favorites In Week 10 Tilt Vs. Titans

The New England Patriots will be aiming to extend their straight-up winning streak to seven games Sunday when they visit the Tennessee Titans as 6.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 10 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England continued the march to a 10th straight AFC East title with a 31-17 win over Green Bay last Sunday to improve to 7-2 while maintaining a two-game lead atop the division standings going into Sunday’s Patriots vs. Titans betting matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The Patriots have averaged 35.5 points per game during their 6-0 SU run. That comes in stark contrast to the 15 points per game average they compiled during an early-season two-game slide and lifts the team to fourth in the NFL in points per game this season at 30.0.

The defense has been equally stingy over the Patriots’ past two outings. After slamming the door on a hapless Buffalo Bills attack in a 25-6 win as 13.5-point road underdogs two weeks ago, the New England defense smothered the Packers in the second half of last week’s win as 5-point home chalk. That provided ample opportunity for Tom Brady to seal the victory with a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives, keeping the Patriots quarterback in the conversation as a +1600 wager on the NFL MVP odds.

The Patriots’ solid play on both sides of the ball also has produced winning results for bettors. New England has covered on five occasions during the team’s current tear, including its past two road dates, halting a shaky 1-3 run against the spread in contests away from Gillette Stadium, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Titans return home looking to keep their slender playoff hopes alive after stunning the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-14 victory as 4.5-point road underdogs Monday night. With the win, Tennessee halts an 0-3 SU run while lifting their record on the season to 4-4.

Point production has been an issue for the Titans in recent weeks. Tennessee mustered just 31 total points during its three-game slide and enter Week 10 with a 29th-ranked offense that has tallied just 16.8 points per game this season.

But the Titans defense has been ferocious at times this season, holding opponents to 14 or fewer points on three occasions, and sits atop the NFL team defense rankings with just 17.6 points per game allowed on the year.

However, the Titans have failed to contain the New England attack in recent meetings, and have surrendered over 36.5 points per game in seven straight outright losses to the Patriots.

