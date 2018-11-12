NFL Rumors: Cowboys Might Pursue This Coach If They Fire Jason Garrett

If the Dallas Cowboys decide on major changes in the coming months, here’s how they might look.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on “Good Morning Football” the Cowboys are unlikely to fire Jason Garrett as head coach during the season. The 4-5 Cowboys will struggle to earn a playoff berth this season, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones will wait until the offseason to jettison Garrett after eight-plus seasons in charge.

A source also told Rapoport the Cowboys might target Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley as Garrett’s replacement.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Cowboys seriously weighed moving on from OC Scott Linehan during the bye week and have an affinity for #OU coach Lincoln Riley if they move on from Jason Garrett… who @MikeGarafolo says may take back play-calling. pic.twitter.com/8HRHaSKAHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

“If they do end up replacing Garrett at the end of this season, I’m told both Steven and Jerry Jones have an affinity for Lincoln Riley, Rapoport said. “So the Cleveland Browns if they are interested in (starting quarterback) Baker Mayfield’s old coach, they may have some competition.”

Riley, 35, is in his second season as Oklahoma’s head coach. His brief resume as a college-football head coach boasts a 21-3 record and the 2017 Big 12 championship.

How his skills might translate to the NFL are unknown, but the Joneses apparently might eye him as a potential future Cowboys coach.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images