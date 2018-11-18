NFL Rumors: Browns Want To Interview Condoleezza Rice For Head Coaching Job

Condoleezza Rice: NFL head coach?

Laugh all you want, but the Cleveland Browns aren’t.

The Browns “would like” to interview the former United States Secretary of State for their open head coaching job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing a source. Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week the organization was “open” to hiring a woman as its next head coach. The Browns, of course, recently fired Hue Jackson and tabbed Gregg Williams as interim head coach.

Rice would become the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head coaching job. No woman ever has served as head coach for a team in the four major U.S. sports leagues.

Browns interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job, source tells ESPN.https://t.co/cgxCUgbF8j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

The question, of course, is why would the Browns be interested in Rice, who served as Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009?

A die-hard Browns fan, Rice was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, where she worked from 2013 to 2016. There also has been speculation the 64-year-old Alabama native one day could become NFL commissioner.

Recently, Rice led a commission on college basketball that proposed major changes, such as eliminating the controversial one-and-done rule.

Even if Rice doesn’t get the job, an interview reportedly “could” lead to the Browns hiring her either in an official capacity or as a consultant.

“She’s an amazing person,” a Browns source told Schefter.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images