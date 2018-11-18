NFL Rumors: Jaguars To ‘Consider’ Trading Jalen Ramsey Next Offseason

Jalen Ramsey might be talking his way out of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars cornerback is “forcing” the team to “consider” trading him next offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. One league source even told Schefter he “absolutely” believes Jacksonville will explore the possibility of dealing the All-Pro corner, and an unnamed NFL general manager concurred.

The Jaguars, for what it’s worth, have denied the rumors.

Statement from Jaguars: "The Jaguars have zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey. There is no truth to this rumor." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

But if Jacksonville really is considering trading one the NFL’s most talented defensive backs, the question, of course, is why?

Ramsey, as you likely know, is one of the NFL’s premier loudmouths. And that’s fine when you win the AFC South and reach the AFC Championship Game, as the Jags did last season, but Ramsey’s act apparently is wearing thin with Jacksonville sitting a disappointing 3-6 through nine games in 2018.

Ramsey didn’t help his cause with this tweet from last week:

When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 12, 2018

The 24-year-old defended the tweet Thursday, saying it was meant for “fake fans” who have abandoned the Jaguars.

“Ramsey emphasized Thursday that he wants ‘to play for one team my whole career,’ but his behavior has caught the attention of his team, according to sources,” Schefter wrote. “The outspoken cornerback has made headlines multiple times in recent years because of his brash opinions — both about himself and opposing players.”

Ramsey has next season and a fifth-year option remaining on his current contract.

