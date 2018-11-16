NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels On Packers’ Radar If They Fire Mike McCarthy?

Josh McDaniels has spent most of his career with one an all-time great quarterback (no, not Tim Tebow). Is he about to spend the next chapter of his career with another?

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator, despite his shocking decision to back out of a deal that would make him the Indianapolis Colts head coach last offseason, still figures to be a hot commodity when the NFL coaching carousel starts up again.

One team that might be riding that ride this offseason is the Green Bay Packers. After yet another game in which Green Bay played well enough to win but couldn’t finish the job, the Packers are now 4-5-1 and very much in danger of missing the playoffs.

If that’s the case — with a relatively healthy Aaron Rodgers — it might signal the end of head coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure in Green Bay. And if the Packers cut McCarthy loose after 13 seasons, the McDaniels might be a target for the Packers, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Albert Breer just told us that he believes if Mike McCarthy is replaced in Green Bay, a high on the list target to replace him would be Josh McDaniels. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) November 16, 2018

When McDaniels was on the verge of leaving for Indy, the Patriots reportedly pulled out all the stops to keep him in Foxboro, including reportedly paying him like a head coach. Many believe he could be the head coach in waiting for the Patriots, but leaving for a job like the Packers’ gig might be too much to pass up.

Green Bay has no shortage of talented players, and the opportunity to usher transcendent quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the final years of his prime has to be tantalizing for an offensive mind like McDaniels. Of course, it’s likely there would be plenty of interest across the football world in a job like the Packers’, so it would be far from certain McDaniels is poached.

