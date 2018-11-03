NFL Rumors: Julian Edelman Fined For Unnecessary Roughness Vs. Bills

Julian Edelman won’t be getting away with his hit on Lafayette Pitts.

During the New England Patriots’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Edelman called for a fair catch before hitting Pitts in the face mask. The veteran wide receiver was called for an illegal block during the game, and the third-quarter hit reportedly will cost the wide receiver a bit of money.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on a #Bills player after making a fair catch signal last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2018

You can watch the video of the hit here.

Edelman and the Patriots are preparing for their “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images