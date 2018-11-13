NFL Rumors: Patriots Activate Duke Dawson, Release Two Veteran Players

The New England Patriots reportedly shook up their 53-man roster to activate rookie cornerback Duke Dawson on Tuesday.

The Patriots brought Dawson off injured reserve and released running back Kenjon Barner and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Dawson has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season. He missed time during training camp and preseason with a hamstring injury. The 2018 second-round pick joins Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson and Keion Crossen on the Patriots cornerback depth chart. Dawson could mix into the Patriots’ slot cornerback role over their final six games.

Barner’s release leaves the Patriots with Sony Michel, James White and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson at running back. The Patriots can bring running back Rex Burkhead off injured reserve prior to their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Grigsby is a core special-teams player. The Patriots’ special teams unit has been an issue all season. The Patriots signed special-teamer/linebacker Albert McClellan last week.

The Patriots now have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com