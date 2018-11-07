NFL Rumors: Patriots Bring Back Familiar Face To Fill Final Open Roster Spot

The New England Patriots on Wednesday signed veteran offensive lineman Matt Tobin to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Tobin, who spent the summer with the Patriots before being released during final cuts, fills the open roster spot created by Brian Schwenke’s move to injured reserve. ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss was the first to report his return to New England.

Tobin played in all four preseason games for the Patriots, starting one and seeing time at both guard and tackle. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers after his stay in Foxboro ended but was released two weeks later and had been a free agent since Sept. 19.

The Patriots’ group of O-line backups now consists of Ted Karras (who started Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers in place of injured right guard Shaq Mason), James Ferentz, LaAdrian Waddle and Tobin, who has started 21 games since entering the NFL in 2013.

Bringing Tobin back into the fold was one of several roster moves the Patriots made following their win over the Packers. They also signed safety Obi Melifonwu and linebacker Albert McClellan, released defensive end Geneo Grissom and O-lineman Cole Croston, signed edge rusher Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad, released running back Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad and placed Schwenke on IR.

The Patriots would need to make an additional roster move if they choose to activate rookie cornerback Duke Dawson off IR this week. Dawson, who has not played this season, returned to practice two weeks ago.

