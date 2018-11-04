NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Josh McDaniels ‘Candidate’ For Browns’ Coaching Job

Perhaps Josh McDaniels isn’t the heir apparent to Bill Belichick, after all.

Despite spurning the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator still is “open” to potential head coaching opportunities,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Furthermore, McDaniels is expected to be a candidate for the head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns, who recently fired Hue Jackson.

“I know that sounds crazy, considering he pulled out of the Colts job last year, but I’m told he is open to potential head coaching opportunities,” Rapoport said.

As the Browns map out their coaching search, two tidbits from @NFLGameDay: I'd be surprised GM John Dorsey used a search firm this time, and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is believed to be open to considering opportunities again. pic.twitter.com/98GPWpkMxe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

McDaniels has been one of the hottest names on the coaching rumor mill for years. But after his infamous reversal with the Colts, many assumed the 42-year-old never would get another head coaching opportunity.

Well, it looks like you can put that notion to bed.

