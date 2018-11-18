NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Expect To Return Week 12 Vs. Jets

Rob Gronkowski reportedly is ready to return.

The New England Patriots tight end is expected to suit up next Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. Gronkowski (ankle, back) has missed to two straight games and three of the Patriots’ last four contests.

To say the Patriots need their All-Pro tight end back in the fold — and, more importantly, back to full strength — would be a huge understatement. The team’s offense has looked out of sorts for much of the season, and quarterback Tom Brady has struggled to find receivers without Gronkowski, his chief security blanket, on the field.

Gronkowski, 29, has just 29 catches for 448 yards through seven games this season. His lone touchdown came in a Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

