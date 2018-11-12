NFL Rumors: Why Jets’ Todd Bowles Still Safe As Head Coach (At Least For Now)

Todd Bowles’ seat won’t become too hot until winter sets in.

The New York Jets head coach is expected to continue in his role for the rest of the season, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported Monday, citing a source. The Jets are 3-7 this season, and Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills renewed speculation over Bowles’ job security. However, Jets ownership reportedly can’t identify a logical interim replacement for Bowles on the current staff, and the team wants its defense to stay the course, which Bowles has charted under his close watch.

Bowls led the Jets to a 10-6 record in 2015, his first on New York’s sidelines, but it has gone 13-29 since his debut campaign. The Jets now enter their bye week amid their latest nadir, and their hopes of ending their eight-year playoff drought have all but evaporated.

Major changes soon might be afoot in the Meadowlands, but Bowles has at least another seven weeks to prepare for them.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images