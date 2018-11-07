NFL Rumors: ‘All Signs Point’ To Dez Bryant Signing With Saints

Dez Bryant might have found a new home for the rest of the NFL season.

The three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver reportedly is close to signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

It was reported Monday night that the former Dallas Cowboy would work out with the Saints on Tuesday, and that work out apparently went well enough to earn himself another shot in the league.

Confirmed: #Saints and Dez in negotiations. Deal not yet complete, Saints are optimistic. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 7, 2018

Dez Bryant left New Orleans without a contract, but the #Saints liked what they saw and the sides are in negotiations on a deal, sources tell me, @SlaterNFL and @RapSheet. He’s been close before, so nothing’s done until it’s done, but all signs pointing that way. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2018

Bryant reportedly had been in negotiations with other teams this season but to no avail, but this might be his best chance to sign before the season is over. If Bryant does indeed sign with New Orleans, one date to have on your radar is Nov. 29, as the Saints take on the Cowboys in Dallas.

