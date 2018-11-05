NFL Teams Getting Outfits, Custom Emotes In ‘Fortnite’ — Because Of Course

Well, it finally happened: The NFL is in “Fortnite.”

Starting Nov. 9, gamers will be able to purchase NFL themed outfits from the “Fortnite” item shop. Epic Games announced Monday. Furthermore, NFL-themed emotes will be added to the game, as well as special gliders and harvesting tools.

Translation: You’ll be able to wear your favorite team’s jersey, make funny gestures — like “first town” and “touchdown” — while you’re playing and that thing you use to gather building materials will look like a football, or something.

Here’s the announcement video:

It was only a matter of time before the world’s most popular video game and the most popular sport in the United States collided. Whether this is a satisfying outcome, however, is for the players to decide.

Fun fact: This will be the first time a video game features female characters wearing full NFL uniforms. Progress.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/FortniteGame