NFL Week 12 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 15 Games

The New England Patriots stumbled into their bye week, but the oddsmakers like their chances to rebound in Week 12.

In the Week 12 opening lines, the Pats enter their road matchup with the New York Jets as nine-point favorites, the fourth-highest margin of the 15 contests set to take place.

The 3-7 Jets have been a miserable bunch this season and were dusted by the Buffalo Bills 41-10 entering their Week 11 bye. The Patriots, meanwhile, sit at 7-3 and had won their previous six games prior to their Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the complete Week 12 betting lines, per OddsShark:

CLE @ CIN -3

ARI @ LAC -11.5 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 19, 2018

