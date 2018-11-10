NHL Fans Rip ESPN’s Keith Olbermann Over Insensitive Tuukka Rask Tweet

The Boston Bruins on Friday granted goalie Tuukka Rask a leave of absence, and fans don’t know why.

And that’s the point.

The Bruins said Rask will leave the team to tend to a “personal matter,” which opens the door for many possible explanations. For that reason, it would be highly inappropriate to suggest Rask’s leave is a direct result of his admittedly poor play to begin the season. What if Rask is dealing with something especially serious? Again, we have no idea.

But that didn’t stop ESPN’s Keith Olbermann from firing off this insensitive tweet:

Is Tuukka Rask’s leave backdated to 9:40 of the third period last night? https://t.co/0Q9pg40hL9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 9, 2018

Olbermann, of course, was referring to an ugly goal Rask gave up Thursday in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL fans (not just Bruins fans) took Olbermann to task for the tweet. Here’s some of the reaction:

Dude, I’m a Canucks fan and I can’t stand the bruins, but this is uncalled for. — Jeremy Hughes (@jeremyhughes710) November 10, 2018

Sir! Uncalled for and unecessary. Resign sir!! — Josh McCloud (@mccloudjosh) November 9, 2018

Class act. A real class act. — Nick Shenk (@Nick_Shenk) November 9, 2018

Sir please resign SIR — Nick Logan (@nh1ogan) November 9, 2018

You sir just got unfollowed — Devon Cloutier (@DCloot) November 9, 2018

Wow. This guy wants help for dogs but had no compassion for people with problems. Hope it never happens to him. — Scott Parker (@MrScottParker) November 10, 2018

Worst. Tweet. Ever. And that’s saying something….. — Tim Sullivan | 𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅𝗴𝗿𝗶𝗱 (@NatGridSafety) November 9, 2018

Come to Boston and say that at a bar! You’ll get so many laughs! Ha ha! — Tweet Man Jenkins MD (@scammyjenkins) November 10, 2018

How do you maintain employment — Alex (@JetpackAlex) November 10, 2018

What a nice genuine guy you are Keith bravo 👏 — Sullivan (@sullivanempire) November 10, 2018

I sure hope you're "In the know" and the leave isn't related to a serious health issue with one of Tuukka's family — steve kap (@stevekap) November 9, 2018

Listen, Olbermann is entitled to say whatever he wants. And, let’s be honest: He probably isn’t the only person drawing a line between Rask’s play and leave of absence.

But there’s a time and a place for everything, and this tweet certainly missed the mark.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images