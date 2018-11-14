NHL Odds: Bruins Open Road Trip As Narrow Favorites Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins will be looking for a third straight victory when they open a four-game road trip in Colorado on Wednesday as slim -115 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston hits the road on a high after posting back-to-back victories on home ice over the weekend, but has struggled with consistency on the road, with wins in just three of nine away dates going into Tuesday night’s Bruins vs. Avalanche betting matchup at the Pepsi Center.

The Bruins limited opponents to just a single goal in three victories during their recent four-game homestand, capped by Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights as -160 chalk. That extends a stingy run that has seen the club limit opponents to two or fewer goals in eight of 11 outings. However, Boston has also struggled at times to generate offense in contests away from TD Garden, averaging just two goals per game during a 2-2-2 run on the road.

With the top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand accounting for over 58% of goal production to date, concerns exist about the team’s lack of secondary scoring. However, Boston’s low scoring has generated a boon for sports bettors taking the UNDER on the totals, which has gone 9-1-1 in the club’s past 11 contests.

Boston has also managed to contain opposing shooters despite a rash of injuries that has sidelined rearguards Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller.

But there is good news for concerned Bruins fans, as goaltender Tuukka Rask returned to the team on Tuesday after taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. However, after stopping 77 of 79 shots in weekend victories over Vegas and Toronto, Jaroslav Halak is likely to get a third straight start in Wednesday’s date with Colorado.

The Avalanche return home as a -105 wager after ending a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win in Edmonton on Saturday as a +110 bet. Colorado opened the season on a tear, racking up a 7-2-2 record, but surrendered a hefty five goals per game on their recent slide.

The Avalanche have also potted two or fewer goals in each of their three losses during a 1-2-1 run on home ice.

Colorado’s current struggles come at a perfect time for the Bruins, who have dropped three straight to the Avalanche, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, capped by a 6-3 loss as -117 road chalk last October. However, the Bruins have otherwise enjoyed success in recent trips to the Mile High city, posting wins in seven of 10 visits including five victories by multi-goal margins.

