NISSAN Morning Drive: Bruins Excited For Rick Middleton’s Ceremony

by on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 1:39PM

A Boston Bruins legend will be honored tonight at TD Garden.

Rick Middleton played 12 seasons for the black and gold and now, thirty years after he played his final NHL game, Nifty will have his number sixteen raised to the rafters. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava shares how current Bruins feel about the ceremony and about their own potential to one day receive the honor in today’s NISSAN Morning Drive.

