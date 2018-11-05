Nissan Morning Drive: Bruins Shake Up Lines Ahead Of Showdown Against Stars

The Boston Bruins return home and take on the Dallas Stars in the first of four consecutive games at TD Garden.

The B’s have struggled with scoring depth this season as 22 of their 37 goals have come from their first line consisting of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

As a result, head coach Bruce Cassidy has shaken up the second and third lines for Monday night’s game. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt has more in the video above in the Nissan Morning Drive.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images