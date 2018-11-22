Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Noel Acciari’s Effort Leads To Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson’s First NHL Goal

by on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 10:21PM

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson’s first-career goal came Saturday night in Phoenix thanks to a little help from his line-mate, Noel Acciari.

The Boston Bruins center showed tremendous effort off the face-off, corraling the puck behind the net before circling around and throwing a shot on goal. While Acciari’s shot was stymied, Forsbacka Karlsson swooped in and put the rebound home for his first NHL tally.

To see the breakdown of the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

