Patriots-Hating Jets Writer Takes Twitter Beating After Rob Gronkowski TD

Manish Mehta ate some crow Sunday afternoon.

The New York Jets beat writer and New York Daily News columnist eviscerated Rob Gronkowski ahead of the Jets’ Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots. The Daily News followed suit by trolling Gronk and the Pats with a baffling cover on the ever-interesting back page.

Metha and the Daily News’ position was simple: Gronkowski is washed up.

So, what did Mehta have to say after Gronk and Tom Brady connected on a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium?

Great catch by Gronk on his 34-yard TD …. #Pats tie it at 7-7. Evidently, he is fresh. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 25, 2018

Gronk scores. No Weekend st Bernie’s TD celebration though. Just a good ol’ fashioned Gronk spike. pic.twitter.com/plqs3UXjSn — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 25, 2018

As you might expect, Mehta took a beating on Twitter.

Here’s some of the reaction:

You = dope. — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 25, 2018

How do you still have a job ? — alex (@b0stonpats) November 25, 2018

Biggest dope in the profession lol — – (@RJC_2132) November 25, 2018

This is your fault — Kevin Mikovits (@kmikovits267) November 25, 2018

I thought he was done? — Mike Francesa (@TheSportsPope) November 25, 2018

Someone said he was finished. Wish the #Jets had someone that done. — JohnFlat (@johnflat) November 25, 2018

Alas, that Gronk is gone. Aren’t these your words? — Al from paramus (@chevy555) November 25, 2018

You just had to poke the bear didn’t you — lenor (@bobbyissaucy) November 25, 2018

Retire — Kern (@Kernzell) November 25, 2018

Evidently, you are wrong. — John Mastandrea (@JohnnyNYJets) November 25, 2018

Phenomenal column Manish — Sean McMaster (@TheTrueSeanoMac) November 25, 2018

Nostradamus Mehta — Christopher E (@Chris_E_) November 25, 2018

Right on the money as usual! — Dave Strole (@DaveStrole) November 25, 2018

So much for him being a former shell of himself right? I’m sure the Jets are great fun you wrote that article. — Jonathan Morales (@JonMorales1980) November 25, 2018

@MMehtaNYDN gronk is “done” right? It’s “over”? Spoke too soon… — Alex Gerbig (@gerbiga) November 25, 2018

Keep being wrong, about everything — PhiliAm (@PhiL_I_Am84) November 25, 2018

Of course, Mehta eventually may be proven right, as it’s not like one TD catch ensures Gronkowski is back to his old self. Furthermore, any honest Patriots fan will tell you the 29-year-old’s best days are well behind him.

But for one day, at least, Gronkowski made Mehta look like a fool.

