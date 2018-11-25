Patriots-Hating Jets Writer Takes Twitter Beating After Rob Gronkowski TD

Manish Mehta ate some crow Sunday afternoon.
The New York Jets beat writer and New York Daily News columnist eviscerated Rob Gronkowski ahead of the Jets’ Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots. The Daily News followed suit by trolling Gronk and the Pats with a baffling cover on the ever-interesting back page.
Metha and the Daily News’ position was simple: Gronkowski is washed up.
So, what did Mehta have to say after Gronk and Tom Brady connected on a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium?
As you might expect, Mehta took a beating on Twitter.
Here’s some of the reaction:
Of course, Mehta eventually may be proven right, as it’s not like one TD catch ensures Gronkowski is back to his old self. Furthermore, any honest Patriots fan will tell you the 29-year-old’s best days are well behind him.
But for one day, at least, Gronkowski made Mehta look like a fool.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images
