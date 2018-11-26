Obi Melifonwu Lives Out Childhood Dream In ‘Amazing’ Patriots Debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Obi Melifonwu grew up cheering for the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Grafton, Mass., native got the chance to suit up for his hometown team for the first time.

Melifonwu made his Patriots debut in a 27-13 win over the New York Jets, serving as the team’s fourth safety and seeing extensive playing time in the kicking game.

“It felt amazing to strap up the shoulder pads, put on No. 22, put on the Patriots helmet and just be out here with my teammates,” Melifonwu said after the game. “Wearing the logo is something that’s special.”

The game was Melifonwu’s first since being released by the Oakland Raiders last month. The UConn product played just five games and was plagued by injuries during his tenure the Raiders, who cut him loose less than two years after drafting him in the second round in 2017.

“It meant a lot,” he said. “It’s been a long journey coming back. It’s just a blessing to be able to still play and still get the opportunity to play.”

Melifonwu was inactive for his first game as a Patriot — a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago — but it didn’t take him long to see the field Sunday. He was part of the coverage team on the opening kickoff, then checked in on defense on the second snap of the game.

All told, Melifonwu played just eight defensive snaps in the win and wasn’t targeted in coverage. He tallied one special teams tackle and was penalized for holding on a punt return.

His usage against the Jets suggested the Patriots could have bigger plans for the athletic, versatile defensive back moving forward, though. Melifonwu certainly adds a new layer of unpredictability to New England’s defense, as previous fourth safety Nate Ebner hasn’t played a defensive snap all season.

On Sunday, the Patriots debuted a “big quarter” look that featured four safeties — Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Melifonwu — and three cornerbacks.

First time we've seen this look from the Patriots this season. Quarter defense with three CBs and four safeties. Having a guy like Obi Melifonwu in the mix opens up some new possibilities. pic.twitter.com/AgqDb8zy2r — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 26, 2018

Melifonwu also served as the third safety over Harmon in certain packages.

“I’m a guy who’s fast and athletic, and I think they do a good job of putting me in the right positions to showcase my talent,” Melifonwu said.

Since signing with the Patriots on Nov. 5, Melifonwu has worked with safeties coach Steve Belichick to learn the intricacies of New England’s defense — hard work he believes is beginning to pay off.

“I think it’s going real well,” he said. “It’s something that I’m spending a lot of time on, extra time, whether it be with Steve or the other players. Just trying to digest the system and learn as much as I can and know where they’re going to contribute to playing.”

