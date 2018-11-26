Odell Beckham Jr. Throws Shade At Giants Coaches After Loss Vs. Eagles

It appears winning didn’t cure the issues between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants coaching staff, it simply hid them momentarily.

Beckham often has been critical of the Giants’ offensive game plan this season, and he didn’t hold back Sunday after the Giants blew a 19-3 halftime lead to the Philadelphia Eagles, eventually losing 25-22 to snap their two-game winning streak. New York totaled just 51 yards and three points in the second half against an Eagles team that had a number of injuries in the secondary and gave star running back Saquon Barkley just five touches after halftime. The Giants’ offensive issues stemmed, as Beckham sees it, from a faulty game plan.

Odell Beckham: “Knowing they were struggling (with injuries) in the secondary, personally I would’ve loved to attack them. But that wasn’t in our game plan.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 25, 2018

The Giants did throw the ball 37 times and Beckham hauled in five passes for 85 yards in the loss, but the star receiver should have had a much better day against the depleted Philadelphia secondary.

New York now sits at 3-8 and likely will miss the playoffs once again. Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million contract extension with the club in the offseason so the two sides will need to figure out a way to get on the same page before the beginning of next season. Head coach Pat Shurmur hasn’t been able to unleash Beckham in the way most expected, and while that’s partly due to Eli Manning’s shortcomings, the scheme also has been questionable at best.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images