Packers’ Jermaine Whitehead Ejected For Slapping Patriots’ David Andrews

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jermaine Whitehead had a short day at the office Sunday.

Late in the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ battle with the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium, Patriots do-it-all man Cordarrelle Patterson ran to the right for 10 yards. During the play, New England center David Andrews and Whitehead got tangled up. The Packers safety didn’t like the shove Andrews gave him, so he swung and hit Andrews in the facemask.

The play was reviewed and Whitehead was hit with a 15-yard penalty and was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“In #GBvsNE, Jermaine Whitehead was ejected from the game for striking the head of an opponent. The ejection was confirmed by NY.” -AL pic.twitter.com/zsx0d9chIm — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 5, 2018

This could prove costly for the Packers, as they traded starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins on Tuesday.

The Patriots scored on the drive, as Patterson ran it in from 5 yards out to give New England a 17-10 lead

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images