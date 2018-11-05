Packers Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

The game NFL fans have been waiting for is here.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. It will be just the second time Brady and Rodgers have played against each other.

The 6-2 Patriots are looking to win their sixth consecutive game, while the 3-3-1 Packers are looking to rebound after a tough loss last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have average-to-below average defenses, and both have prolific offenses.

This should be a beauty.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Patriots:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images