Packers Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have been pretty disappointing this season, but they’ll meet Sunday night with both sides hoping to earn a victory and keep themselves in playoff contention.

The Vikings sit at 5-4-1 while the Packers own a 4-5-1 record entering the Week 12 “Sunday Night Football” tilt at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Chicago Bears winning on Thanksgiving they have an 8-3 record, giving themselves a comfortable lead atop the NFC North.

Both the Vikings and Packers have the skill to at least be a wild card team, but each side needs to kick things into gear soon.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

