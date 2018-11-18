Panthers Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

The Detroit Lions will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a game that, quite frankly, we don’t know what think of.

The Panthers are 6-3 and in second place in the NFC South, but they looked brutal last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Are the Panthers frauds? It feels that way, but it’s still too early to say.

The Lions, meanwhile, are just 3-6, but they show random flashes of actual competence. Add up all these factors, and you get a Week 11 game that should be a doozy.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Lions:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images