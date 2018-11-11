Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Patrice Bergeron Pots Ninth Goal Of Season In First Period Vs. Maple Leafs

Sat, Nov 10, 2018 at 8:48PM

Sometime it’s not how you start, but rather how you finish.

The Boston Bruins got off to an ugly start in their Saturday night tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, but they managed to close the first period on a high note.

With just under four minutes left in the frame, Patrice Bergeron planted himself in front of the net, and his advantageous positioning was rewarded when David Pastrnak found the first-line center for the game’s opening goal.

To see Bergeron light the lamp, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

