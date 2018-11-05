Patrice Bergeron’s Perfect Pass Led To Brad Marchand Goal Vs. Hurricanes

What can’t Patrice Begeron do?

The Boston Bruins center has had a solid start to the 2018-19 campaign, tallying 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in Boston’s first 13 games.

Speaking of assists, Bergeron had a dandy in the B’s 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 30. Bergeron gathered the puck in Boston’s defensive zone and whisked a beautiful, long-distance pass to Brad Marchand in the offensive zone, and the winger put the puck past Scott Darling to complete the stellar sequence.

To see Bergeron’s pass, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports