Patriots’ Bye Week Comes At Perfect Time For Tom Brady, Struggling Offense

The New England Patriots need to regroup after their humiliating 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Luckily for Tom Brady and Co., the NFL was kind enough to grant New England with a Week 11 bye before the Patriots head to the Meadowlands to face the lowly New York Jets in Week 12.

The Patriots’ offense has sputtered of late, with Brady throwing only one touchdown pass over his last three games. The 41-year-old knows the bye week is coming at a good time for the Patriots, though, as it will give them time to evaluate where they are through 10 games and what they need to do going forward.

