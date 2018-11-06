Patriots Expected To Add Linebacker Depth By Signing Albert McClellan

The New England Patriots should be adding linebacker depth this week.

The Patriots are expected to sign linebacker Albert McClellan on Tuesday, a source told NESN.com. The news first was reported by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

McClellan, 32, was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 30. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker has three tackles in six games, with one start, this season. He also contributes on special teams.

McClellan went undrafted out of Marshall in 2010. He’s spent his entire career with the Ravens.

He has 169 career tackles with three sacks, three pass breakups with two forced fumbles.

The Patriots currently have a full 53-man roster and full practice squad, and they’re reportedly signing safety Obi Melifonwu. The Patriots will have to open two spots for McClellan and Melifonwu. McClellan doesn’t have practice squad eligibility.

Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Nicholas Grigsby and Brandon King currently make up the Patriots’ linebacker depth chart. They have Calvin Munson on their practice squad.

The Patriots also signed edge defender Ufombu Kamalu to their practice squad Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images