Patriots Injuries: Tom Brady Still Limited; Rob Gronkowski Fully Healthy

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ list of injuries has significantly shrunk.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report from Wednesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady (knee)

SS Nate Ebner (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman (foot)

You’ll notice tight end Rob Gronkowski is not listed. He was limited as recently as last week with back and ankle injuries. He then played 69 of a possible 70 snaps Sunday in the Patriots’ win over the New York Jets.

Running back Sony Michel (knee) and right guard Shaq Mason (calf) also were removed from the injury report. Both played against the Jets.

Brady was limited with his knee injury last week, as well. He played every snap in Week 12. Brady also dealt with an illness last week that has since gone away. He appeared to suffer a thumb injury Sunday that also wasn’t listed.

Ebner and Allen both sat out Week 12 with their injuries. Ebner’s seemingly was suffered late last week. He didn’t pop up on the injury report until Friday.

Edelman played 60 of 70 snaps Sunday. He also was listed as a full participant with his foot injury last week.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports